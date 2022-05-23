MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another warm, hazy, and breezy day ahead.

A plume of Saharan dust will linger across parts of South Florida Monday and Tuesday leading to poor air quality and hazy skies. If you have any respiratory conditions, you should limit your outdoor activities.

The dry, dusty air will keep the rain chance low on Monday. A hot and steamy afternoon ahead with highs in the upper 80s and feels like temperatures in the upper 90s due to high humidity.

The rain chance remains low Tuesday but stray showers will be possible. We stay breezy through Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.

Moisture increases late in the week enhancing our rain chance on Thursday, Friday, and through the Holiday weekend. Scattered storms will be possible.

In The Tropics

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure that moved inland overnight along the north-central Gulf of Mexico coast. The low is expected to continue to move over land on Monday and tropical cyclone development is not expected.

Locally heavy rains associated with this system will continue to spread northeastward across portions of the southeastern United States over the next day or so.

The National Hurricane Center will issue its 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook on Tuesday at 11 a.m.