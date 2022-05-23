FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The man accused of going on a chaotic and deadly crime spree throughout north Broward remains in jail with no bond.

Dale Spidle faced a bond court judge Saturday. Spidle, who was wearing a cast, told the judge his arm was broken in three places.

He’s accused of killing a woman and a 10-month-old baby boy in the unit next door to his condo in Coral Springs Friday afternoon.

Police said Spidle then sped off in his car, causing several crashes before carjacking and killing a driver in Pompano Beach.

Spidle was taken into custody in Coconut Creek Saturday afternoon.

South-American media identified the woman who died at the condo complex as 60-year-old Elizabeth Carmona Echeverry.

They say she had just retired from her job in the mayor’s office in Armenia, Colombia, and was visiting her niece and her niece’s son in Coral Springs.

During a church service Sunday, the priest said the woman and baby were bludgeoned with a hammer.

It’s unclear what caused the violence.

Before Friday, Spidle’s criminal record shows arrests for minor traffic and drug infractions.

Over the weekend, neighbor Diane Hirschfeld told CBSMiami that the suspect had a conflict with the parents of the infant over noise.

“I feel sorry for him because his life is over, but I feel worse for the parents losing a child,” Hirschfeld said.