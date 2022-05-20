MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A private Miami-Dade bus driver was arrested after he was accused of molesting a seven-year-old girl.

Marcelo Ortega, 67, is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, and lewd and lascivious exhibition.

On Tuesday, May 17th, the girl told her older sister that Ortega had parked the bus when they were alone, kissed her on the lips, touched her private area, and exposed himself. She said he then gave her some chips and mangoes.

The sister contacted the bus company, Kiko and Kika Bus Transportation Services, and spoke to one of the owners, according to Ortega’s arrest report.

The owner called her husband and she told him to get in touch with the girl and her sister who were on the bus. He did and the girl told him the same story. He then took them off the bus and drove them home.

The girl met with the police on Wednesday and detailed her encounter with Ortega.

He was taken into custody on Thursday. He’s being held without bond.