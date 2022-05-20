MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After torrential downpours Thursday night over several parts of South Florida, the sun came out Friday morning.

However, more rain is headed our way.

Keep your umbrella close as we will see another round of storms in the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms may turn strong with the potential for heavy rain, localized flooding, lightning and gusty winds.

A very moist and unsettled atmosphere will keep the rain chance high throughout the day.

This weekend the rain chance will decrease due to the arrival of Saharan dust. The Saharan air will likely lead to hazy skies at times with lower air quality on Saturday and Sunday. If you have any respiratory issues, try to limit your outdoor activities.

Highs will be seasonable in the upper 80s this weekend with the chance for just a few showers. The breeze will build with mostly cloudy skies.