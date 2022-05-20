MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash and shooting in Pompano Beach that sent one person to the hospital on Friday afternoon.
Police said it happened at around 2 p.m. near Powerline Road and West Sample Road.READ MORE: Former Miami-Dade Police Officer Sentenced To Life In Prison
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.READ MORE: Florida Appeals Court Reinstates Gov. Ron DeSantis' Congressional Map
All traffic lanes at the intersection of Powerline Road and West Sample Road are shut down as detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.MORE NEWS: Ex-BSO Deputy Jorge Sobrino Found Not Guilty Of Battery On Inmate
Motorists are being asked to seek alternate routes while the investigation continues.