MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities in Coral Springs believe three separate crime scenes all trace back to one suspect and on Friday, a 35-year-old man is in custody while law enforcement looks to connect the dots.

Here is what investigators said took place:

An officer tried to approach a vehicle reportedly involved in a hit-and-run on Wyles Road in Coral Springs.

The suspect in the car fled and left the Coral Springs jurisdiction, heading eastbound on Sample Road.

At 1:51 pm, officers stopped pursuit per department policy, since it was only property damage.

They then dispatched information to other agencies in the area.

That same vehicle and suspect were tied to a crash and shooting at Powerline Road and West Sample Road. The victim at that scene who was shot was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

While the second scene unfolded, Coral Springs officers went to the residence tied to the vehicle, waiting for the alleged suspect, but the suspect was arrested in Cococunt Creek at around 2:50.

Officers at the residence were speaking to neighbors, mentioning they heard screaming and yelling in another unit.

They did a welfare check.

They saw a 31-year-old woman and an infant boy injured.

The woman was pronounced dead before they could transport her. The baby boy was transported to Broward Health Hospital where his condition is unknown.

There was a second scene off West Sample Road. We confirmed four cars were involved in that crash.

One of them was part of the Coral Springs hit and run.

Police said one victim was shot on that scene at Pompano Beach. They died from their injuries and two other victims were hurt in the crash.