MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The CDC says that most older Americans got their first booster dose many months ago, and that’s leaving folks who are vulnerable without continued protection.
On Friday morning, Miami Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava received her second booster dose.
Cava is urging folks in the county to do the same as positivity rates climb.
Meantime, the CDC strengthened their recommendations Thursday, advising those 12 and older who are immunocompromised and those 50 and older should receive a second booster at least four months after their first.
“The reason it seems less dangerous is because of prior immunity in our population but unfortunately immunity weans whether it’s a natural infection or a vaccine, which is why there’s such an importance of getting this other booster,” says Dr. Aileen Marty, infectious disease expert.
While the push now is for those older Americans to get the second dose, they do account for the highest coverage of any age group of first booster doses.