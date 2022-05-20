A collection of items necessary to survive in the aftermath of a hurricane. (Source: Shutterstock)

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s a good time to stock up on hurricane supplies.

Not only is the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season on Wednesday, June 1, a 10-day sales tax “holiday” in which Floridians can buy certain hurricane supplies without paying taxes begins Saturday, May 28 and extends through Friday, June 10.

“Hurricane season can be a trying time, but preparing in advance for disasters is the best way to stay safe,” said Jim Zingale, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Revenue.

Shoppers will be able to avoid paying sales taxes on such items as reusable ice packs that cost $20 or less; portable self-powered radios, gas tanks and packages of batteries that cost $50 or less; non-electric food coolers that cost $60 or less; tarps that cost $100 or less; and portable generators that cost $1,000 or less.

The holiday, which runs through June 6, is expected to save shoppers $10.5 million in state and local sales taxes.

CLICK HERE to see a full list of eligible items.

The sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items. Additionally, the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.

There are also tax holidays planned later this year for back-to-school supplies and recreational activities.