A death investigation is underway in Hollywood after a body was discovered next to State Road 441 early Wednesday morning. (CBS4)
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Police have released the name of the man who was struck and killed in a hit and run crash early Wednesday morning near the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
Seminole police say the man who died was 61-year-old Winsor Louis-Jean of Miami Gardens.
Louis-Jean was struck in or near the southbound lanes of State Road 441, just north of Stirling Road. Police said it was not clear if he was struck in the road or on the sidewalk.
Police are working on a description of the vehicle that hit him. Traffic cameras at a nearby intersection could provide a valuable lead in finding the driver responsible.