MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating a possible road rage shooting on Thursday afternoon.

Police said a man was shot in the back and shoulder by another driver near NW 119th Street and 10th Avenue.

Authorities said the man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

No word on the suspect’s description.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.