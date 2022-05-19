MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating a possible road rage shooting on Thursday afternoon.
Police said a man was shot in the back and shoulder by another driver near NW 119th Street and 10th Avenue.READ MORE: Nearly 11-Foot Gator Found Hanging Out In Florida Pool
Authorities said the man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.READ MORE: Miami-Dade Commission Tackles Development Proposal Near Homestead, Cutler Bay
No word on the suspect’s description.MORE NEWS: Miami Weather: Hot & Humid, Inland Storms Possible
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.