MIAMI (CBSMiami) – May is National Water Safety Month.

Playing it safe means more than just knowing how to swim and staying out of the water in dangerous conditions.

For one west coast Florida family, it meant checking the pool before diving in.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said a Deep Creek family was awakened by some noise coming from their backyard pool area and found a nearly 11-foot gator taking a dip.

Deputies managed to get it out of the pool. A trapper took it away.

The family said the 550-pound big boy tore through the screened-in enclosure to get to the nice, cool water.

