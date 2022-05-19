MIAMI (CBSMiami) – May is National Water Safety Month.
Playing it safe means more than just knowing how to swim and staying out of the water in dangerous conditions.READ MORE: Miami-Dade Commission Tackles Development Proposal Near Homestead, Cutler Bay
For one west coast Florida family, it meant checking the pool before diving in.READ MORE: Police Investigate Possible Road Rage Shooting In NW Miami
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said a Deep Creek family was awakened by some noise coming from their backyard pool area and found a nearly 11-foot gator taking a dip.
Deputies managed to get it out of the pool. A trapper took it away.MORE NEWS: Miami Weather: Hot & Humid, Inland Storms Possible
The family said the 550-pound big boy tore through the screened-in enclosure to get to the nice, cool water.