MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Known for its dramatic curving exoskeleton, 1000 Museum, located on 1000 Biscayne Boulevard in Downtown Miami, was designed by the late architect Zaha Hadid.

It was her first residential tower in the western hemisphere, and one of the final projects she designed. She passed away in 2016.

On top of the 62-story building is a one of a kind of Penthouse, boasting the only helipad in South Florida, residents can land at MIA and helicopter home.

It’s here where CBS 4’s Lisa Petrillo met up with Lourdes Alatriste, Executive Director of Sales at Douglas Elliman Realty.

“This is under 10,000 square feet, plus the balconies. It has five bedrooms, six baths and a staff room, movie theater and the most important thing has to be the helipad,” Alatriste said.

This PH is an entire floor of luxury finishes and dramatic details in a tower that boasts six-star amenities.

So the housing real estate market as we know now has completely boomed, has the condo market as well?” asked Petrillo.

“Yes, it’s lifestyle,” Alatriste said. “A year ago when the pandemic started, it was pretty much homes because you needed air, you needed space, but now it’s a lifestyle and where are you going to go better than Florida?”

It’s designed as an open plan. From a great room into a formal dining room and out onto a 1,200-square-foot terrace overlooking the ocean.

“You see everything from Key Biscayne, Downtown Miami, Miami Beach, Coral Gables. I’m going to go all the way from Deering Bay to Sunny Isles,” Alatriste said.

All of the furniture in the staged posh PH is by the luxury furniture brand Artefacto.

“They come in with their designers, they look at the location they look at the space and they come in and put the right furniture in the right place.” she explained.

The open kitchen, features top of the line appliances and hideaway Italian cabinetry.

There’s a west facing living room complete with a pool table and jaw-dropping view down the MacArthur Causeway.

“I mean you literally wake up and looked down the causeway to the beach,” said Petrillo.

With 4 wetbars in this condo as well as a movie room, entertaining guests isn’t an issue.

Then you can retire to the elegant, serene corner master suite or enjoy a hot soak in a spa bath designed for pampering.

The buyer of this condo will have celerbity neighbors.

“I can’t say much but I know Marc Anthony, Nicky Jam, David Beckham and David Grutman, these are just a few of your favorite neighbors,” Alatriste said.

The PH at One 1000 Museum, located at the intersection of luxury, art, and architecture in Downtown Miami is priced at $33,000,000.

For more info, click here.