FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy who is on trial, accused of beating an inmate handcuffed who was handcuffed to a hospital bed, testified Thursday.

Jorge Sobrino is accused of assaulting the inmate inside the North Broward Medical Center back in 2019.

Thursday afternoon, Sobrino told the jury about what happened before he used the force that he did.

“His right hand is handcuffed to the railing, his left hand is out and extended upward towards my chest,” he said.

“All right, and does he push you?” the attorney followed up.

“Yes, he does,” Sobrino said.

“OK, did you file a police report?” the attorney asked.

“Yes, I did,” Sobrino replied.

“Did you write that he pushed you in your police report as well?” the attorney asked.

“Yes, I did,” Sobrino said.

WATCH: BSO Deputy Punches Man Handcuffed To Hospital Bed

Sheriff Gregory Tony fired Sobrino – despite a recommendation from the Professional Standards Committee that he be given a 30-day suspension.

“I thank the public defender’s office for actually bringing this to my attention. As I had just took command and this occurred before I was actually the sheriff. We instituted and launched an internal affairs investigation. There were cries from the public to ensure that justice was held and that we did not allow for any type of abuse to take place from our law enforcement parties,” Tony said at the time.

Sobrino could face a year of prison if convicted.