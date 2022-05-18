MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A rollover accident involving a tractor-trailer shut down a section of the Florida Turnpike on Wednesday.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes near NW 199th Street. The truck came to a stop over the divider wall, blocking both southbound and northbound lanes.
The truck’s driver was able to get out safely. Three people were injured and taken to area hospitals.
The Florida Highway Patrol has closed both northbound and southbound Turnpike lanes from I-95 and the Turnpike Extension. The shut down is expected to last several hours. Drivers are urged to seek alternates.