MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One South Florida school is applauding the achievements of a one-of-a-kind music teacher.

Vivian Gonzalez is now nationally recognized by the Country Music Association Foundation.

She’s only one of 30 music teachers from across the country to receive the award of Music Teacher of Excellence.

She is grateful for her students and the program Miami Arts Studio 6-12, which offers to help these young musicians succeed.

With close to 25 years of experience and a lot of enthusiasm, it’s no surprise Gonzalez took home the award.

She touts the school’s solid music foundation that allows both students and teachers to excel.

“We have had really great success with this program and it’s because we give access an opportunity to all of our students to have high-quality music education and access to instruments,” she said.

Also emphasizing the vast amount of resources that come along with the Country Music Association Foundation.

“A lot of country artists donate a lot of their resources and their time and their platform to really be able to promote using education in public schools around the nation,” she said.

And students like Isaac Rodriguez have learned a lot. He’s already planning for the future.

“My dream is to become a professional violinist,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez and his fellow classmates all agree Gonzalez deserves this high recognition.

“I think it’s amazing, I’m so excited,” said Carla Porrero. “It’s a great opportunity for her. I think she really deserves it.”

The students are planning a trip to perform in New York at Carnegie Hall next year.