MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Cyclists are encouraged to join BIKE305 and Miami-Dade County Parks for the 20th Annual International Ride of Silence.

It will be held Wednesday, May 18, at Crandon Park Marina.

The ride is held to raise cycling safety awareness and commemorate cyclists who have been killed or injured in crashes.

The ride comes three days after two people were killed while cycling on the Rickenbacker Causeway. Yaudys Vega and Ogniana Reyes were riding their bicycles towards the William Powell Bridge when police say they were struck and killed by someone driving a Jeep. The driver remained on the scene. He was not arrested but received several citations.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade commissioners met to brainstorm ideas after Sunday’s accident on how to make the causeway safer for cyclists. They discussed a number of long term and short term solutions including, adding what’s called Jersey barricades in high traffic areas. These types of barricades are elevated and solid, creating a clear separation from the bike lane. However, some commissioners expressed concerns over the costs and whether cyclists would prefer those types of barricades.

The Ride of Silence begins at 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the marina. All participants are reminded to wear bicycle helmets. The ride will be conducted in complete silence.