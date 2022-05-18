MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As an opera singer, Radmila Lolly is used to hitting the high notes with ease, but these days, she’s scoring points for her court couture, wearing her own custom-designed Miami Heat ball gowns to the playoffs.

The gowns, made from 14 Miami Heat jerseys, have caught the eyes of many Heat fans lately.

The red one was finished two years ago but COVID shut it down.

“I wore for the game one and game two,” said Lolly.

“It was an immediate smash hit and it went viral,” said CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

“Yes, I was very surprised, but I was happy it was very positive. People are so sweet. If I can inspire even one person that means everything,” she said.

Radmila, who came to the United States 17 years ago, has made quite the splash as a classically trained soprano. She mixes it up singing pop and hip hop.

She’s a fashion designer with her label called Eltara Casata, she’s wearing one look today.

“So you have several careers going,” said Petrillo. “I call myself a storyteller and I feel like what we wear is our story and what we sing is our story,” she said.

Her story with the Miami Heat was love at first sight, she became a season ticket holder in 2019.

“I fell in love at first game. It was a pre-season game. I was like yes, it’s just like music. You have a team that’s like an orchestra. You have string players, who are the wind instruments. To me, when everyone asks me who my favorite players are, it’s hard to answer, because it’s a team. You need one another,” she said.

Radmila actually performed the National Anthem in January of this year at a Heat game.

As she models her white home game dress for us, she says it won’t make a second appearance on Tuesday night, that will be revealed later.

But she will tell you, in the end, her Miami Heat will win.

“I think, I think we’re definitely going to win and I think it will be maybe in six games. Six games. I hoped 4, but I will give it 6,” she said.

All eyes will be on the scoreboard for Tuesday’s big game but for those attending the Eastern Conference Finals, the glam will certainly be coming from those courtside seats.