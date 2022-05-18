MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wednesday will be all about less rain and more heat.

Afternoon highs will creep into the low 90s across South Florida, our average high at this time of year is 87 degrees.

Although the rain chance is lower, there is still the potential for a few inland storms in the afternoon and evening. Minor coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times.

Wednesday night will be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be another scorcher with highs climbing to the low 90s and a chance for some inland storms.

It will not be as hot on Friday and through the weekend. Highs will be closer to normal, in the mid to upper 80s, due to increased cloud coverage and a higher rain chance thanks to a surge of moisture. The breeze will build out of the east with gusts as high as 20 miles per hour.