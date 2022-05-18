MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A spokesman for the American Automobile Association is offering some money-saving tips for consumers as gas prices continue to climb.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins says you can save on fuel by reducing your speed on the highway, leaving for work earlier when there is less congestion and shopping around as prices vary from one area to the next.

Whether you have a Toyota Prius or a Cadillac Escalade, it is advisable not to wait until your gas tank is empty. Filling up when you have reached the halfway mark will hurt your wallet less.

Some vehicles require you to only use premium gas, if that is the case, then you will really have to watch how fast you are driving.

When you are on the highway, stick to the speed limit and avoid aggressive driving. Pressing on that gas pedal will only burn gas at a faster rate.

Remember to set your vehicle, if equipped, to monitor your miles per gallon and reset at each fill-up. Challenge yourself to save gas.

You may also try and talk to your supervisor to see if they will let you work from home a couple of days per week to save on gas. You have nothing to lose.

If you are thinking about getting that electric vehicle, you may want to think about how much it is going to cost to make those monthly payments vs. how much you are currently paying for gas.

Here are additional tips that will help you save money at the pump:

1. There’s an app for that

You can download a mobile app — like GasBuddy, Gas Guru or AAA Mobile — that indicates the cheapest gas stations in your area. Buying the cheapest gas in town may save drivers up to 25 cents a gallon, according to GasBuddy. The apps are available for Android and iOS devices.

2. Take better care of your car

Keeping up with your car’s maintenance helps with fuel efficiency, reducing the number of trips to the pump. Make sure the tire pressure is correct. Get the oil changed and replace the air filter.

3. Remember: Cash is king

Many service stations also charge less if you pay with cash (or a debit card).

4. Take public transportation. Ride your bike. Carpool to work with someone who has an electric vehicle. The less you drive your own car, the less you have to fill up the tank.

5. You can become a COSTCO Of BJ’s member and enjoy cheaper fuel prices.

(CBS MoneyWatch contributed to this report).