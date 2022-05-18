A death investigation is underway in Hollywood after a body was discovered next to State Road 441 early Wednesday morning. (CBS4)
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Hollywood police are investigating a deadly hit and run early Wednesday morning near the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.
Chopper4 over the scene spotted the tarp covered body of a man on the sidewalk beside the road just, north of Stirling Road.
Only one southbound lane is open to traffic due to the investigation, the northbound lanes are not affected.