FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The trial for a former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of beating an inmate handcuffed to a hospital bed is now underway.
Former deputy Jorge Sobrino is accused of assaulting the inmate inside the North Broward Medical Center back in 2019.
Sheriff Gregory Tony fired Sobrino – despite a recommendation from the Professional Standards Committee that he be given a 30-day suspension.
“I thank the public defender’s office for actually bringing this to my attention. As I had just took command and this occurred before I was actually the sheriff. We instituted and launched an internal affairs investigation. There were cries from the public to ensure that justice was held and that we did not allow for any type of abuse to take place from our law enforcement parties,” Tony said at the time.
WATCH: BSO Deputy Punches Man Handcuffed To Hospital Bed
The state rested its case just a short time ago. It's now time for the defense.
Sobrino could face a year of prison if convicted.