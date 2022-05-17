MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami air traffic controller Narciso Torres has been identified as the pilot of the small plane that crashed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge early Saturday afternoon.

“This is a terrible tragedy that has sent shock waves throughout our NATCA family,” NATCA President Rich Santa said. “Our hearts go out to Narciso’s wife, Jennifer, his entire family, and the many fellow Union brothers and sisters that loved him so much and are now dealing with an unspeakable loss. Narciso touched so many people with his warmth and kindness, both within NATCA, in the facilities he worked, and in every interaction he had.”

According to the FAA, the single-engine Cessna 172 lost engine power and landed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge around 1 p.m., striking a vehicle while landing. There were three people onboard.

The aircraft left Fort Lauderdale International Airport and was headed to Key West International Airport.

“When the plane came down, there was what appears to be a head-on collision with that SUV, causing the plane to flip over and then, of course, engulfed in flames,” said Miami-Dade Det. Alvaro Zabaletta. “Inside the SUV was a female driver with two toddlers. Thankfully, they were transported for just precautionary measures but they are in stable condition, in good condition, at the hospital.”

Video posted to Twitter by Alex Huberman captured the aftermath of the crash.

Zabaleta said when firefighters arrived they found two of the plane’s passengers had made it out of the aircraft. After they extinguished the fire, they discovered Torres dead inside.

One of the plane’s passengers was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center, and the other was taken by ambulance to Aventura Hospital.

The driver of the SUV, 34-year-old Aida Kazakova, and her children were taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center for medical observation.

WATCH: Aerial View Of Plane Crash On Haulover Inlet Bridge

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.