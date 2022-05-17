UPDATE: Danylah Harrington has been found safe. Thank you for spreading the word of her disappearance.
DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Davie Police Department is asking for the public's help finding 11-year-old Danylah Harrington.
Danylah was last seen Monday at 9:30 p.m. in the area of 14500 SW 16th Street.
Davie PD provided no other details.
If you have any info on the whereabouts of Danylah, please call Davie PD at (954) 693-8200.