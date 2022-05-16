MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were killed while cycling on the Rickenbacker Causeway on Sunday.
The causeway is an extremely popular spot for cyclists and it's not the first time this type of accident has happened.
In 2015 there was a fatal hit and run involving a cyclist. Before that, in 2010 and 2012, cyclists were hit and killed by drunk drivers.
What led to Sunday’s accident, that took the life of a man and woman, is still being investigated.
Police did detain the driver for questioning.
The causeway, which was closed for most of the day, was reopened to traffic around 10:30 p.m.