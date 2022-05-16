MIAMI (CBSMiami – A former Miami Beach substitute teacher has been arrested on several charges, including human trafficking. Police say he used social media to make friends with students and lure them in.

Enreeka Nalasco, 32, allegedly gave drugs to teen girls for money and sexual favors at Nautilus Middle School.

The victims’ ages range from 11 to 14.

In late March, this all came to light when authorities uncovered teen girls who possessed drugs and vape pens.

Students told police that Nalasco, known as “Swaggy” to the teens, befriended them on Snapchat before offering drugs.

Students then told Miami Dade Schools Police he’d accept sexual favors instead of cash as payment.

On Monday, as parents picked up their children from school, CBS4’s Joe Gorchow shared the news of the arrest and allegations.

Gorchow asked each of the seven parents he spoke with how they discuss drugs, social media and strangers with their kids.

“Constantly bringing up the topic how drugs are gonna ruin your life. And he tells me a couple of kids here vape in the bathrooms – he has nothing to do with them,” said Marsha. “I’m glad I raised him with fear of drugs, alcohol and cigarettes.”

According to the arrest report, Nalasco was fired in 2018 after an internal investigation revealed he used social media to inappropriately contact students while working as a substitute at Miami Beach Senior High.

The report details he sexually battered at least one 12-year-old girl.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released the following statement:

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is deeply disturbed by the troubling allegations made against this former employee. This individual has not been employed with M-DCPS since 2018 and is precluded from seeking future employment with this District.”

Nalasco is currently being held without bond.