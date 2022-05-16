Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Cyclists Killed, Local TV, Miami News, Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Rickenbacker Causeway was shut down Sunday after Miami police say two cyclists were hit by a vehicle.

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Miami Air Traffic Controller Narciso Torres Identified As Person Who Died In Haulover Plane Crash

A traffic camera video captured the traffic backup caused by the accident.

Rickenbacker Causeway traffic backed up after the accident that resulted in the deaths of two cyclists. (CBS4)

READ MORE: Varieties Of Starburst, Skittles & Life Savers Gummies Recalled

No word on how long the causeway will be shut down.

Police said one person for detained for questioning.

MORE NEWS: Multiple Victims Shot At California Church

The causeway reopened just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

CBSMiami.com Team