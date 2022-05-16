MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 01: Lady Gaga performs onstage during AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Gardens on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for AT&T)
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Grammy award-winning artist Lady Gaga has added a South Florida stop to her highly anticipated The Chromatica Ball global stadium tour.
The tour kicks off in Düsseldorf, Germany on July 17th then travels to Stockholm, Paris, London, and Toronto.
The North American begins on August 8th in Washington D.C. Tour dates include New Jersey, Boston, Dallas, and Atlanta.
The globe-trotting spectacle will wrap on September 17th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20th, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.
The 20-show tour will feature fan favorite hits and the first ever public live performances from the #1 selling, critically-acclaimed, and GRAMMY-winning 2020 album Chromatica.