MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The United States plans to take a series of steps to revise its policy toward Cuba.
The moves include easing some Trump-era restrictions on family remittances and travel to the island, and sharply increasing the processing of U.S. visas for Cubans.
It also allows group travel for educational or professional exchanges.
The policy changes come after a review that began after a series of protests roiled the island nation last July, prompting a new round of U.S. sanctions on Cuban officials.
“The Administration is working expeditiously to effectuate these changes, which will be implemented via steps taken and regulatory changes made by relevant Departments and Agencies in short order,” the U.S. Department of State said in a release outlining the policy revisions.
Sen. Rick Scott slammed the announcement. He released a statement, which read, in part, "Joe Biden's appeasement of the illegitimate communist Cuban regime is DISGUSTING. The administration claims they are helping the people but have done NOTHING to secure the freedom of political prisoners like José Daniel Ferrer, who are subjected to physical and psychological torture in an attempt to end their life."
