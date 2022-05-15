MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Be ready for storms developing this Sunday afternoon because there is a chance for strong to severe weather.

A deep moisture-surge is happening since the flow is out of the south. So humidity levels are enhanced this Sunday and although highs are forecast to top the upper 80s, the high humidity will make it ‘feel like’ the 90s this afternoon.

Plus, daytime heating with help to develop showers and storms during the afternoon hours. Storms are forecast to become scattered in coverage through the evening hours.

Expect isolated strong to severe storms during the late afternoon and early evening timeframe on this Sunday.

The main hazards with any of these storms are damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rainfall and lots of lightning.

Next in the forecast for the new week, showers and storms expected Monday afternoon then rain chance drops starting Tuesday with afternoon temperatures in the low 80s.

Get ready for even hotter temperatures arriving to South Florida by Wednesday since drier and sunnier weather returns then. High temperatures will easily heat up into the low-90s and overnight lows will stick to the upper 70s.