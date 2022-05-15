Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was killed when a small plane struck an SUV as it crashed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge early Saturday afternoon.

Smoke and fire could be seen rising from the wreckage at 108 Street and Collins Avenue near Haulover Beach.

Video posted to Twitter by Alex Huberman shows the aftermath of the crash.

According to the FAA, a single-engine Cessna 172 lost engine power and landed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge around 1 p.m., striking a vehicle while landing. It said there were three people onboard.

The aircraft left Fort Lauderdale International Airport and was headed to Key West International Airport.

“When the plane came down, there was what appears to be a head-on collision with that SUV, causing the plane to flip over and then, of course, engulfed in flames,” said Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaletta. “Inside the SUV was a female driver with two toddlers. Thankfully, they were transported for just precautionary measures but they are in stable condition, in good condition, at the hospital.”

Zabaleta said when firefighters arrived they found two of the plane’s passengers had made it out of the aircraft. After they extinguished the fire, they discovered one person dead inside.

“We don’t have the identities of the people that were on the plane,” said Zabaleta.

A total of five people were taken to the hospital. Two of the injured were trauma alerts, one was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center and the other was taken by ambulance to Aventura Hospital.

The mother and children were taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Collins Avenue between 96th and 163rd Street was closed for the investigation and removal of the wreckage.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

