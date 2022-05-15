Jim DeFede’s guest for Sunday’s show was Eric Glazer, one of the state’s leading condo attorneys who has been pushing for years to make condos safer.
Glazer has been warning about a tragedy like the one in Surfside.READ MORE: Rent Prices In College Towns Across The Country Are Skyrocketing
The two discussed, among other things, why the legislature failed to pass anything during its session.READ MORE: 3-Month-Old Killed, 5 Others Injured In Turnpike Accident
Glazer also said why he believes Gov. Ron DeSantis has refused to do anything to make condos safer nearly a year after the deadly building collapse.MORE NEWS: Total Lunar Eclipse Will Bring Super Flower Blood Moon To South Florida On May 15
GUEST: Eric Glazer, Condo Association Attorney