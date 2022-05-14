VERO BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — One person was taken to the hospital with severe burns after a food truck exploded during a seafood festival at Riverside Park in Vero Beach Florida on Saturday.
The Vero Beach police said state and local fire officials are investigating the cause of the explosion.
One person was flown to the Arnold Palmer's Hospital Burn Unit in Orlando for treatment. There were no other injuries and the festival continued after authorities secured the scene of the explosion.
