MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Shoma Bazaar is a brand new 13 thousand square foot indoor/outdoor food and entertainment destination created by the husband and wife duo Masoud and Stephanie Shojaee of Shoma Group.

With some 400 thousand followers on her Instagram, Stephanie knows how to attract the crowd. In fact, upon entrance, guests are greeted with two giant sculptures representing Stephanie and her dog Pebbles.

“The reason behind it is we wanted people to, when they came to Shoma Bazaar, feel like they were entering our home,” she said.

Shoma Bazaar features 15 different food vendors with some of South Florida’s top chefs and mixologists all under one roof.

“Shoma Bazaar is more than just a food hall. It’s an entertainment venue for everyone to come and when I say everyone, I mean couples, families, singles, business people,” said Stephanie. “There’s a time for everyone to come and there’s something for everybody.”

The look is upscale, clean, and fun, including the popular swing chairs which attract kids and adults alike.

First stop BFF Burgers – burgers, franks, fries.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo and Stephanie began their tasting with the colossal Perro Caliente, or hot dog. It has avocado, bacon, pickles, garlic, and more.

“You just have to know it’s really really messy,” said Petrillo. “But it’s so good. Who would think to put shoestring potatoes, all the sauce, garlic, onions on a hotdog?”

“I can’t stop,” said Stephanie.

Next, from In Ramen, a platter called ‘Bao Bun Love’. Petrillo tried the spicy chicken air puffed bao bun with shredded chicken, cucumber, avocado, and cilantro.

“I was a little worried when she said spicy. There is a kick, but it’s not too much, it’s really nice. We’re doing good here, we’re doing excellent,” said Petrillo.

“I think that the best part is that if your husband doesn’t like the same food you like, or you’re coming with friends and your friends don’t like the same food, you can come and have something for everybody and all will be happy,” said Stephanie.

The tasting wrapped up with the decadent Sweet Manifesto’s signature cake with layers of brownie cookie dough and chocolate ganache. The piece was so tall that Petrillo described it as a condo.

“So as your spoon goes all the way down from the penthouse to the bottom floor, there’s so many layers of chocolate. It’s layers and layers of delicious chocolate on every floor,” she said.

Shoma Bazaar, at 9420 NW 41st Street in Doral, is open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. They’re also now offering brunch.

For more info www.shomabazaar.com