MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Good Samaritans who saved a woman’s life in Boynton Beach on May 5th were honored Friday by police and city officials.

It all unfolded when Jannette Rivera noticed her co-worker Laurie Raybor slumped over the wheel of her moving car. She was at a busy intersection in Boynton Beach.

Jannette sprang into action, running after the moving car and screaming, “Please help, please help. Help, help, help. I need your help.”

Help came quickly.

All of this was captured on traffic cam video, where you can see Army Staff Sgt. Juan Chavez racing to the rescue.

“The moment I saw this young lady running across the street yelling, ‘she’s unconscious, she’s unconscious. There was no doubt in my mind I had to do something,” Sgt. Chavez said.

As he was running to help, so were others. Doing whatever they could to stop her moving car, even jumping in front of it. “I was the fool who jumped in front of car and tried to punch the window out,” laughed Michael Edelstein.

With all his might, he slammed his knuckles into the window. “I’m like, ‘I need to get into that car.’ Maybe I can break the window if I focus enough,” he recalled.

He didn’t break the window or his hand, fortunately.

No one got in until Muriel Vaughns got a dumbell from her car and gave it to David Formica.

“I’m the person that came out of the Honda Civic, the backhand. I play a little tennis and golf so maybe that helped out at that moment,” Formica said about the way he hit the window to break it.

That’s when another stranger, someone we haven’t met yet, was able to crawl through the broken window and open the door.

“It’s so nice to know that there’s people out there that care,” said Laurie.

Laurie couldn’t be more grateful that on this day, strangers banded together — with no regard to race, religion or political affiliation — all to help a stranger in need.

“You see all they nationalities, there was a black woman, a Jewish man, a Spanish woman, Latino, they were all over the place and I’m just a little old white lady and they all come together to help me,” she said smiling.

For their heroic actions, everyone who helped, an Laurie, got a few cruise compliments of Royal Caribbean.