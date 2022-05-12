MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Balloons popped and tossed off a yacht into the water at Bayshore Landing Marina Tuesday.

Thursday afternoon, the man allegedly responsible left jail on bond.

“Of course.”

David Torres-Bocanegra offered only those two words to if he cares about the environment. He faces a felony charge for reckless disregard for the environment.

People polluting the waters with different types of trash happens frequently.

“People, I think, under the impression that once something disappears below the surface of the water, out of sight and out of mind,” said Katie Murphy with the Alliance for Florida’s National Parks.

In reality, it harms marine life. In a conversation with CBS4, Murphy says that Biscayne National Park beach cleanups last from December to April. This past season broke a record.

“Picked up over 30,000 pounds of trash this season, and in that trash was over 1,500 balloons,” Murphy said.

Trash that escapes clean up could very well kill marine life. On Mud Key, a whale stranded ashore died. Officials Thursday said they found mesh, fishing rope, and plastic in its stomach.

“These things do end up in animals’ stomachs and tangled up in roots on our shorelines,” she said.

Officers issued 10 civil citations for illegal dumping, including the yacht’s owner.

CBS4 used the civil citations issued by police to determine the yacht’s owner, what we believe to be the yacht’s name, and the company’s service name.

Using the information, CBS4 checked to see if any of those names were registered with the city of Miami for business tax receipts, operating as a charter vessel at Bayshore Landing Marina.

Nothing turned up.

But it was used as a charter vessel when polluting the water at this marina.

We’re told the yacht might be evicted from the marina.