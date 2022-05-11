Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Deadly crash, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A deadly crash in south Miami-Dade is tying up traffic.

Chopper4 was over the scene on US 1 near mile marker 122.

READ MORE: Viral Video Of Balloon Dumping A Reminder Biscayne Bay Needs Rescuing

Two of the three cars on the scene were badly mangled.

READ MORE: 'Great Job': Passenger With No Flight Experience Lands Plane In Palm Beach After Pilot Suffers Medical Emergency

Southbound lanes are shut down, but northbound traffic was moving along.

MORE NEWS: FIU Warning Students About Sextortion After Campus PD Identifies 4 Cases

Traffic is building in the area, so you’ll want to avoid it if you can.

CBSMiami.com Team