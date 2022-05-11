MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A deadly crash in south Miami-Dade is tying up traffic.
Chopper4 was over the scene on US 1 near mile marker 122.
Two of the three cars on the scene were badly mangled.
Southbound lanes are shut down, but northbound traffic was moving along.
Traffic is building in the area, so you’ll want to avoid it if you can.