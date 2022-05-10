MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have released a sketch of a man wanted for physically and sexually battering a woman in her own backyard and CBS4’s Ashley Dyer spoke exclusively to the victim.

She says the attack happened on March 25th at 9am.

“That day I went walking to the store to buy some stuff,” she explained.

She was unaware someone was watching her every move. With tears in her eyes, the victim explains, when she got home, she began putting things away in her backyard.

“That’s when he attacked,” she recalled.

“He started hitting her and asking for money. Then he continued to sexually assault her,” said Luis Sierra, a detective with Miami-Dade Police.

“I tried to defend myself to do something, but he was hitting me. Hitting me too much,” she said.

The woman explains, she’s seen the suspect plenty of times. He’d often show up at the same places where she was, but she never knew if it was a coincidence or if he was stalking her.

“This person is still on the streets, and he could do this again to someone else,” warned Sierra.

“It’s very wrong It shouldn’t happen but it’s happening all over now,” said Norberto Pagan, a nearby neighbor.

Police say the man is African American with dreadlocks and is between the ages of 18-25. Because of their frequent encounters, the victim believes the suspect lives close by.

“She’s scared. I know her and I haven’t seen her since that time. I haven’t seen her out,” said another neighbor Efrain Torres.

If you think you’re being followed or stalked, police say it’s important to call 911 and report it. They’re urging anyone who can identify the suspect, to give them a call.

“Unfortunately, it did happen, and we must do our best as a community to come together and find this person,” said Sierra.

If you recognize the man in the sketch, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477. You can also visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip,” or send text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.