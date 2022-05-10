MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new study finds that auto insurance costs in the Sunshine State are more than nearly everywhere else in the country.
The Sun Sentinel reports Floridians on average pay the second-highest share of their incomes on insurance premiums. This is based on data from bankrate.com.READ MORE: South Florida Teen 'Grateful For Second Chance' After Life Saving Heart Transplant
That breaks down to the average driver spending 4.42% of their income on auto insurance.
In a dollar-for-dollar comparison, Florida drivers pay more than $2,700 a year for full coverage.READ MORE: The Standard Spa Miami Beach Named One Of The Best Hotels In U.S. By TripAdvisor
South Florida numbers are even higher at $3,500.
The national average is 2.57% or $1,700 of annual income.MORE NEWS: No Charges For Former Boxing Champ Mike Tyson For Punching Airline Passenger
Bankrate says the reasons Florida drivers pay so much include the state’s severe weather susceptibility and the rate of uninsured drivers, which is 20%.