MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s no secret that the rental market in South Florida has been on another level, and now a new study is really shedding light on it.
According to researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida Gulf Coast, South Florida is the most overvalued rental market in the country with renters paying 22% more than they should.READ MORE: South Florida Teen 'Grateful For Second Chance' After Life Saving Heart Transplant
The study found the average rental price in the area that includes Miami and Fort Lauderdale is $2,832 but should be closer to $2,326.READ MORE: NASA Wants To Send Nudes Into Space
Researchers used past leasing data to model prices.MORE NEWS: Study: Car Insurance In Florida Costs More Than Nearly Everywhere Else In US
The housing crisis is leaving many desperate for help. That’s why CBS News Miami wants to share your stories to show the crisis you’re in or how you navigated the system. We will highlight these issues and work to get answers and solutions. Send us an email at housing@cbs.com.