MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer has been arrested and is facing serious charges.
Layla Perez, 46, is facing charges related to grand theft and official misconduct, according to legal documents.READ MORE: One Person Hospitalized After Fiery Crash Involving An 18-Wheeler In Miami Gardens
Interim Miami-Dade Police Director George A. Perez released the following statement on the arrest:READ MORE: Former NBA Player Adreian Payne Gunned Down Near Orlando
“We take great pride in protecting the trust our community has entrusted in the Miami-Dade Police Department. It is for this reason that an Internal Affairs investigation was initiated into the employee’s actions and assistance sought from the State Attorney’s Office”.
“We will continue to work along side the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office throughout the entirety of this process.”MORE NEWS: Miami Gardens Father Murdered After Heated Argument Takes A Violent Turn