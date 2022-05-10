FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The mother of South Florida teen Aden Perry, who died trying to save another teen whose car crashed into a lake, received the Mayor’s Medal of Valor on Tuesday morning.

Perry’s mother accepted the Medal of Valor on behalf of her son’s heroic actions in trying to save Venkata Krishnamurthy the night of April 19.

The Medal of Valor is given to those who put “Service before Self.”

“Although he was taken from this earth far too soon, Aden was always full of passion, had a kind heart and wanted to make a difference and always help,” said Broward Mayor Michael Udine reading from the proclamation being presented to his parents. “You wanted to be a protector, to always think of others to give back to the community. To act courageously were part of the values installed upon him by his mother Sarah, and his father, Alan, and ultimately, ultimately resignated in fiber of his character.”

Udine continued, “Whereas Aden’s spirit will live on with the hope that his selfless actions and desire to make the world a better place will inspire all of us to be kind to each other, and to live with the intent to always be generous and help others in need.”

Mayor Udine and the Board of Commissioners proclaimed today as Aden Perry Day in Broward County to “honor his memory and his family with the mayor’s Medal of Valor, which is given to heroes who display brave service before self.”

His mother accepted with pride and grace on behalf of her son.

“My son was my hero every day, not just because of what he did that night at the lake, but it is his last heroic act that will keep his name and memory alive,” said Sarah Perry.

Aden was a junior at Western High School, and was set to graduate at the top of his class. He had hoped to become a neurosurgeon, and won numerous academic awards including those for physics, calculus, and English literature.

His family set up a scholarship fund in his honor to help others pursuing educational paths in medicine and science.

“With the fund that we’ve set up the aid of very good Samaritan and scholarship fund, we will continue to do his work by helping others for random acts of highnesses,” said his mother.

Perry was on a walk with his mother in the Residences of Sawgrass Mills neighborhood along NW 12th Avenue near Silver Palm Boulevard, just north of I-595 when the unimaginable happened on April 19.

They both witnessed a vehicle crash into the water. Without hesitation, Aden jumped into action. Tragically, as he dove in to rescue fellow teenager, Venkata Sai Krishnamurthy, his head hit a rock underwater. His dad said he did not suffer.

Both teens died that night.

Krishnamurthy was a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.