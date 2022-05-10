MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teen has been hospitalized after being shot in Lauderdale Lakes Tuesday evening, and whoever did it is on the run.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says a call came in around 7 p.m. of an assault in the 4600 block of NW 41 Place.

When deputies got on the scene, they learned one person was shot during an armed robbery.

The victim was rushed to the hospital. The victim’s current condition is not known at this time.

A woman, who identified herself as the victim’s grandmother, says her grandson is 17. She says he had just gotten paid at work and was walking down the street in front of her house.

She heard a noise and a few seconds later he got to her door, telling her he had been pistol whipped. He collapsed. That’s when she realized he had been shot and his paycheck stolen.

Deputies haven’t confirmed the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

One neighbor says he heard a single shot, which at first he thought was a firecracker until he heard the sound of sirens.

At this time, there’s no description of a possible suspect. Deputies have not caught the person or people behind this.

If you have any information that can help BSO, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.