By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A strained hamstring has benched Kyle Lowry.

Lowry’s leg issue forced the Miami Heat to rule out their starting point guard for Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

He missed four games earlier in the postseason because of the hamstring problem, then aggravated it in Miami’s Game 4 loss on Sunday.

The Heat and 76ers are knotted at 2-2 going into Tuesday’s fifth game of the series.

CBSMiami.com Team