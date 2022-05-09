MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This past weekend was a scorcher and felt more like summer with highs soaring to the low to mid 90s.

It will not be as hot on Monday as highs will drop back down to normal in the mid to upper 80s in the wake of a front that pushed through.

We’ll enjoy seasonable, mostly sunny weather to start the week. The breeze will build out of the northeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour. The rain chance is very low but a stray shower can’t be ruled out as the breeze shifts off the ocean.

The strong onshore winds will lead to a high risk of rip currents at the beach and swimming in the ocean is not safe. A Small Craft Advisory has been issued for boaters due to the choppy conditions on the bays.

Monday night’s lows will be mild in the low 70s.

Tuesday we will stay breezy with highs in the mid-80s and we’ll enjoy mainly dry conditions. On Wednesday the rain chance will increase and temperatures will drop a bit to the low 80s. Scattered showers will be possible due to more moisture.

Passing showers will be possible on Thursday too. Friday into the weekend will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s with the potential for spotty storms through Saturday and Sunday.