MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A first-of-its-kind climate conference is taking place on Miami Beach this week.
The event is being put on by Aspen Ideas and it will run through Thursday.
Mayor Dan Gelber said there is no better place to host this event than Miami Beach.
"The Aspen Institute is one of the premier think tanks in the world and they solve problems. That's what they do," he said.
CBS4 spoke with an oceanography professor at Nova Southeastern University, Tyler Cyronak, about what we need to do to help the evolving climate crisis.
"Local governments need to get involved and start thinking about how this is going to impact them, especially places like Miami Beach which is very low lying and prone to sea-level rise," he said.
This week’s events will be taking place at multiple locations throughout Miami Beach including the Miami Beach Convention Center.