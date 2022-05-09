MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — An American woman is being treated in Miami after being briefly hospitalized in the Bahamas, she was at the same Sandals resort where three other Americans died of unknown causes.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, is in serious condition, according to Royal Bahamas Police Force commissioner Paul Rolle.

Foul play is not suspected in the three deaths Friday, Bahamian Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said.

The identities of the Americans who died will be released Monday after “official identification” is complete, according to Rolle who added that authorities are still trying to figure out why they died.

The three deaths at Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma were confirmed by Sandals spokesperson Stacy Royal and the US State Department.

“We can confirm the death of three US citizens in the Bahamas,” according to the State Department statement. “We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we have nothing further to add at this time.”

Resort staff alerted police shortly after 9 a.m. Friday that an unresponsive man had been found in a villa. While headed to the scene, police were told another man and woman were found unresponsive in another villa.

Police entered the first villa’s bedroom, where they found a “Caucasian male lying on the ground unresponsive” with no signs of trauma. A doctor pronounced him dead, police said.

The officers then were directed to the second villa, where they found the second man “slumped against a wall in a bathroom unresponsive.” The woman was “found in a bedroom on a bed.”

“Both showed signs of convulsion,” according to a police release. Neither showed signs of trauma, they were also pronounced dead.

The man and woman at the second villa had “complained of illness the previous evening” and gotten treatment at a local medical facility before returning to their accommodation, police said.

The woman who was hospitalized had been found in the first villa with the man who died, according to Rolle.

The acting Prime Minister on Friday asked the nation’s health and wellness minister to lead a delegation of health, environment and public works officials to the Exuma district.

“Nothing is more important to Sandals Resorts than the safety of our guests,” the resort said Saturday in a statement, adding it is actively working to “support both the investigation as well as the guests’ families in every way possible” but cannot disclose further information “out of respect for the privacy of our guests.”

