HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) — Hallandale Beach Police and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating a deadly police involved shooting that also resulted in an officer being injured on Saturday night.

“He did receive a laceration to the face and I don’t know the extent or all of the injuries at this time” said Hallandale Beach Police officer Megan Jones, talking about her fellow officer who’s name has not yet been released.

He was transported to the hospital after getting into a fight with a suspect.

“The suspect ran to a nearby business and again the officer was engaged in a physical altercation with the suspect,” added Jones.

The incident began on the 2300 block of East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, at the Argo Restaurant when the suspect went into the location wielding a knife.

Officers attempted to tazed him but it was unsuccessful and the suspect ran off to a near by liquor store, where the attack on the officer occurred. A second officer then open fired at the suspect who was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He’s an adult male approximately 20s early 30’s,” said Jones, who added they are not releasing any additional details about the suspect at this time.