By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert.

Aiden Pierce Howey, 14, was last seen in Crestview, Florida.

Aiden was last seen wearing a grey shirt with a “Batman” logo, grey and black jogging pants, and Nike sneakers.

If you have information, please contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 #1 or 911.

