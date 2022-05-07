MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert.
Aiden Pierce Howey, 14, was last seen in Crestview, Florida.
Aiden was last seen wearing a grey shirt with a “Batman” logo, grey and black jogging pants, and Nike sneakers.
A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Aiden Pierce Howey, last seen in Crestview, Florida. If you have information, please contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 #1 or 911. pic.twitter.com/8iiCsda4Xe
— FDLE (@fdlepio) May 7, 2022
If you have information, please contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 #1 or 911.