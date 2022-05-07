Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By CBSMiami.com Team
HALLANDALE BEACH (CBS Miami) – A Hallandale Beach police officer is hurt following a deadly police-involved shooting.

Hallandale Beach Police describe the person who died as a suspect.

Police are not saying how the officer was hurt at 2351 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

The officer was first reported to be in critical condition, but according to police is now stable.

This is a developing story.

