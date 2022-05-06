MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami police spokesperson said Friday that the department is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting Miami police officers involved in a use of force against subjects involved in a fight in Wynwood.
Police public information officer Kenia Fallat said, “Each of the four subjects were charged with one count of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.”
“Pursuant to its internal investigation protocols, the Miami Police Department is actively reviewing all video and testimonial evidence related to the use of force and will take appropriate action if any violations are identified,” she added.